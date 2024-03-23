(english version below)

RISK LAB ist eine partizipative Performance-Serie über das Risiko in der Kunst und Künster*innen-at-Risk. Für jede Performance lädt Ada Mukhina einen neuen Gast ins Theater ein. Die sechste Episode von RISK LAB wird speziell für die RAMPE in Zusammenarbeit mit der iranischen Theatermacherin Azade Shahmiri entwickelt. Freut euch auf künstlerische Provokationen, die zum Nachdenken, Entscheiden und Handeln einladen!Azade Shahmiri ist eine iranische Theater- und Performancekünstlerin, die mit persönlichen Erzählungen und Lesarten der Vergangenheit anhand von Dokumenten, Materialien und Archiven arbeitet.

Anwesend in Berlin und abwesend in St. Petersburg und Teheran, versuchen Ada und Azade, als „Exilkünstlerinnen“ in einem neuen Kontext, über Ortswechsel als eine Form des Widerstands zu reflektieren. Wie kann man kritisches Denken beibehalten, wenn man weiß, dass die eigene Kritik Teil des Systems ist, das man kritisiert?

Im RISK LAB seid ihr als Publikum eingeladen, auf die vorgeschlagenen künstlerischen Provokationen zu reagieren, eure Widerstands-Tools auszutauschen und die Rolle der Kunst in der heutigen Gesellschaft zu hinterfragen. Die bisherigen RISK LAB-Episoden wurden in London (Camden People’s theatre, 2018), Berlin (Deutsches Theater, Radar Ost Festival, 2021), Washington DC (Georgetown University, 2022) und Mainz (Staatstheater, Grenzenlos Kultur Festival, 2022) mit folgenden Gastkünstlern präsentiert: Abhishek Thapar, Anis Hamdoun, Anna Sagalchik & Tim Tkachev, Elina Kulikova, und Anton Ryanov.

Welcome to Risk Lab, a space to explore risk in arts together with the risk-taking artists from different parts of the world! For each performance, Ada Mukhína works with a new guest artist to create a unique set of artistic provocations for the audience in different theatre locations. The sixth Risk Lab performance is created especially for RAMPE in collaboration with Azade Shahmiri. She is an Iranian theatre and performance artist, who works with personal narratives and readings from the past through documents, materials, and archives.

Present in Berlin and absent in St. Petersburg and Tehran, Ada and Azade, framed as “exiled artists” in a new context, try to reflect on relocation as a form of resistance. How can one maintain critical thinking towards the current status quo, knowing that one’s critique is part of the system one is criticizing?

In Risk Lab, you as an audience are invited to respond to the proposed artistic provocations, exchange the tools of resistance, and challenge the role of arts in today’s society. The previous Risk Lab episodes were presented in London (Camden People’s theatre, 2018), Berlin (Deutsches Theater, Radar Ost Festival, 2021), Washington DC (Georgetown University, 2022), and Mainz (Staatstheater, Grenzenlos Kultur Festival, 2022) with the guest artists: Abhishek Thapar, Anis Hamdoun, Anna Sagalchik & Tim Tkachev, Elina Kulikova, and Anton Ryanov.