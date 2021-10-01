Sara Mautone, formerly fashion photographer, cultivates her passion for music since ever, which brings her to start her radio sessions in 2018, focusing on world and balearic music.

Her shows have been first featured on the Milano based Radio Raheem and lately by Rinse France and NTS. She is also a passionate vinyl collector specialized in Brazilian and Japanese productions from the 70’s and 80’s.

Together as her radio career, Sara is also selecting music in Italian and European clubs/listening bars.