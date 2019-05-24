Schweigen ist meine Muttersprache

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.

Lesung und Gespräch

Als junges Mädchen kommt Saba in ein Flüchtlingslager in Ostafrika, ein überfüllter, häufig feindseliger Ort, an dem sie sich ihren eigenen Platz erkämpfen muss. Sie ringt darum, ihr Selbstgefühl zu behaupten und beschützt gleichzeitig ihren stummen Bruder Hagos. Beide wehren sich gegen die Rollen, die ihr Geschlecht und die Gesellschaft ihnen auferlegen. Sulaiman Addonia hinterfragt, was es bedeutet, Mann, Frau, Individuum zu sein, wenn alles verloren ist, was ein Heim und die Möglichkeit einer Zukunft ausmacht.

Saba, the novel’s heroine, arrives in an East African refugee camp as a young girl. In this crowded and often hostile place, she has to carve out her new existence. As she struggles to maintain her sense of self, Saba remains fiercely protective of her mute brother Hagos – each sibling resisting the role gender and society assign. Sulaiman Addonia questions what it means to be a man, to be a woman, to be an individual when circumstance has forced the loss of all that makes a home and the possibility of a future.

Sulaiman Addonia. “Silence is My Mother Tongue”. The Indigo Press 2018.

Textausschnitte werden auf Deutsch vorgetragen.

Excerpts from the texts will be read in German.

Mit simultaner Übersetzung Englisch-DeutschA simultaneous English-German translation will be provided.

Eintritt: Euro 10,-/8,-/5,- (Mittag 14-18 Uhr)