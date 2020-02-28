Music helps you find inner peace – even in tough situations. You choose the right music for your specific condition. While listening to Scotch & Water you better be in an old trailer driving through a foggy and abandoned forest – just as lonely as you can be. Take your time, inhale, exhale, release the weight from your shoulders. These songs are about brutal honesty and restrained hopefulness.

Scotch & Water was formed in 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. This creative collective consists of five members. They played at Reeperbahn Festival 2018 three times while only having a self-released 7“ single out. After being part of a tour with Canadian singer/songwriter and JUNO nominee Megan Nash they now are collaborating on recording and producing songs together. Furthermore Megan Nash and Scotch & Water are touring through Western Canada in the late summer after having their debut EP released by DevilDuck Records.

The reason why Scotch & Water seem to flawlessly get to higher grounds is their exceptional songwriting and a sound that accompanies the former. These two components are created by Samira Christmann (vocals), Max Quentmeier (bass), Hansjakob Wedemeyer (guitar), Lasse Weinbrandt (drums) and Dennis Bajer (producer and sound engineer).

Scotch & Water don’t rely on basic song writing structures and the well-known pop formulas. They are challenging themselves and demand a certain awareness from the listener, which when listening to them fully pays off.

On February 22nd DevilDuck released the two songs “Running“ and “Time“ which expose a lethargic world and the anger that arises from the sweet idleness nowadays.

All in all, Scotch & Water will get stuck in your head without you noticing – or repeating a chorus three times. Finally.

Midnight Mango

Devil Duck Records