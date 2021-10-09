Senses pres. Cosmic Gate

We are excited to start off the Senses series of international club events in newly renovated and legendary Proton The Club in Stuttgart with the iconic duo Cosmic Gate.

Grammy nominated trance legends have recently released their 11th studio album ‘Mosaiik’ (that has already racked up millions of plays on Spotify), exploring deep & melodic landscapes while keeping their well known signature sound which they will showcase on 9th of October. Proton has been one of the pillars of the German club scene for the last 20 years and the team has been working for months on a complete makeover, while announcing their biggest season so far.

Get your tickets here -> https://bit.ly/SensesProtonCG

COVID rules: https://protontheclub.de/coronafaq