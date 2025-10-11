After two albums and over 25 million streams on their debut song "Washed Up“, Sharktank is set to embark on an exciting journey into the new year with their new single, „blade on me“ announcing their first EU+UK tour.

On „blade on me“, Sharktank show an exciting new angle of their ever evolving sound sphere. While their signature synth-driven melodies remain bright and uplifting, the lyrics paint a contrasting picture — one of heartbreak and inner conflict. „The Song lives in a space between holding on and letting go — where being with someone feels like a cage, but freedom cuts just as deep. It comes from moments of contradiction, wanting closeness but needing space. The sound aesthetic reflects this tension — it feels vulnerable, yet at the same time detached from reality“, the band

states.

Following a sold-out first tour across Germany and Austria for their second album „Acting Funny“, a live session for NPR, and initial performances in the Netherlands and France, 2024 marked the next significant milestone in their quest to establish themselves in the European music landscape with festival appearances at Eurosonic, Great Escape and Europavox Festival in France.

Word of mouth spread, and Sharktank will go on their first european tour to bring their energetic performance on stage, as well as highly anticipated new music.