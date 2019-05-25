Slam Revue and Open Mic

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas. Poetry Slam

Im Rahmen der Membrane Slam Revue treffen die geladenen internationalen Poet*innen des Festivals auf ihre Kolleg*innen aus Stuttgart und dem Umland. In ihren Performances erkunden sie, was sie jeweils mit dem Festivaltitel Membrane verbinden und welche Rolle dieses Konzept in ihrem Schreiben, Denken und ihrer Poetik spielt: Eine polyphone Lyriknacht mit Aleya Kassam, Ketty Nivyabandi, Jean-Luc Raharimanana, Anja Saleh u.v.m.!

In the Membrane Slam Revue, the festival‘s international poets get together with poets from Stuttgart and its surroundings. In their performances they will explore what they associate with the festival title Membrane and what the idea of the membrane means to their creative thinking and writing. A polyphonous night of poetry with Aleya Kassam, Ketty Nivyabandi, Jean-Luc Raharimanana, Anja Saleh and many more!

Eintritt: Euro 10,-/8,-/5,- (Abend ab 18 Uhr)