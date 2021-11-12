Slaves · To better Days European

Slaves is an American rock band made up of drummer Zack Baker, guitarists Wes Richmond and Felipe Sanchez, bassist Colin Vieira, and vocalist Matt McAndrew.

Following up their chart topping album 'Beautiful Death' (#7 Top Rock Music, #4 Alternative charts), the band delivers their latest album 'To Better Days', which charted #4 on Billboards Hard Rock charts. The release has already amassed 25 million streams worldwide and had 5 separate singles added to Siriusxm Octane (Most for any single Rock/metal album), Spotify's "Rock Hard" Playlist, and Apple music's "Breaking Hard Rock".

SPECIAL GUESTS:

ACRES:

Hailing from the South Coast, UK five piece Acres have centred the ethos of their debut album, 'Lonely World', around one word - honesty; from their penchant for emotionally charged tunes paying homage to the lives around them to the amalgamation of metal sounds, punishing breakdowns included, with pop-punk melodies and more focused singing, everything has its reason and motive. Having previously toured with the likes of Casey, Hellions and Silent Planet along with scheduled appearances at Jera On Air and Wacken this Summer, 'Lonely World' will be released on 09th August 2019 via A Wolf At Your Door Records.

SIAMESE:

Siamese is a rock and metal band from Denmark