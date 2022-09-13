Social Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Development in Europe

Europe is increasingly investing in the development of Artificial Intelligence, with a global third place in the number of AI economic players behind the United States and China. Arguably, research in AI is the biggest driver of these developments, with over 3 billion Euros annual investment in Germany alone. Social innovation plays an increasingly important role in the AI landscape with the European Commission funding and promoting research and products that primarily aim at serving society. Social innovations in AI promise to (re)focus AI development on people instead of profits. Yet, questions remain about the export of European technologies and values as a form of digital colonialism and the reinforcement of bias and discrimination in technology: Where does Europe stand in terms of AI development and where do we want Europe to be? Is social innovation unique to the European AI landscape and is there a gap between rhetoric and practice in social innovation and AI development in Europe? These trends, drivers, and conflicts are subject to this panel discussion with a group of renowned computer scientists and researchers:

Elizabeth Churchill (Google) – Attending in person

Gianluca Misuraca (EC Research Center) – Attending in person

Daniel Gatica-Perez (EPFL) – Attending in person

Alex Pentland (MIT) – Attending remotely

Judith Simon (Univ. Hamburg) – Attending remotely

Host and moderator: Jessica Heesen, (Univ. Tübingen)

In English

Organized by the International Centerfor Ethics in the Sciences and Humanities and theWeNet project. Funded by the European Commission.