Hoopsnake - DoomMetal - Squamish, Canada
https://hoopsnakeriffs.bandcamp.com
Confusion Master - Sabbath Doom - Rostock
/w members of Wojczech, Bad Luck Rides On Wheels
https://wifagenarecords.bandcamp.com/album/wr-45-confusion-master-witch-pollution
https://bontenrecords.bandcamp.com/album/confusion-master-awaken
Please support underground shows like this by sharing! THX
Starts/ends early - buses & trains reachable!
Like always DIY, non-profit and for a low price (~5)!
No space for discriminating mindsets! (incl. merch)
Before/after: https://www.fb.com/d.i.die.booking/events <- Subscribe!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/d.i.die.booking
Hostels/Camping etc. http://tuebingen-info.de/uebernachten.html
or check couchsurfing / airbnb...