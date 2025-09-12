SONS EU | UK 2025

Globally beloved Australian trio Sons Of The East have announced their highly anticipated second album, SONS, due out June 13 via MGM (Metropolitan Groove Merchants). The announcement comes alongside the release of the album’s lead single, “Rescue Me,” a soulful plea for love to heal a broken heart — listen HERE. The track evolves from an intimate acoustic confession into a soaring declaration of joy, ending with the band’s signature harmonies — a sound that’s captivated audiences across continents.

“This tune actually came about from a jam we had ages ago — one we kept coming back to over the years,” shares the band’s Nic Johnston. “The very first voice memo of it is absolute chaos, with one of us singing ‘how out of time are we’ as the opening line, which didn’t fit at all. We ended up recording two complete versions before we finally captured the energy we were chasing. Like so many of our songs, even though it hints at heartbreak, it’s really an upbeat, hopeful song.”

Sons Of The East — Jack Rollins (vocals, guitar), Nic Johnston (vocals, keys) and Dan Wallage (guitar, banjo) — originally hail from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, but their unmistakable sound has carried them to every corner of the globe. Blending folk, blues, soul, and classic country, their music channels the raw

vulnerability of Townes Van Zandt and Gram Parsons, combined with the soaring harmonies of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Avett Brothers. Known for their deft songwriting and a palpable sense of joy that runs through every note, they’ve built a career on both timeless recordings and legendary live shows — the kind that leave audiences singing along.

Their rise has been nothing short of remarkable — with over 700 million streams, 75 million YouTube views, and more than 100,000 headline tickets sold — all achieved completely independently. In the two years since releasing their debut album Palomar Parade (now nearing 100 million streams), Sons Of The East have played sold-out shows across the globe, from London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire to The Troubadour in LA, Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York, and Sala Apolo in Barcelona. With SONS, they keep that momentum going, capturing the intimacy and euphoria that have become their signature.

“Amidst two years of relentless touring, we found ourselves a little studio near home in Sydney and began shaping what’s now our sophomore album, SONS,” the band shares. “Some songs started on the road, others at home or in the studio, but they all took on a life of their own. We can’t wait for you to hear them.”