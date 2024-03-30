In 2023, Amistat achieved a remarkable milestone by selling out their entire. European tour, with over 10,000 tickets sold. Their performances have left packed crowds in awe on multiple continents, solidifying their status as an internationally acclaimed musical duo.

As they continue to evolve and explore new horizons, Amistat is excited to announce their upcoming European and UK tour in 2024. This tour will not only showcase their captivating live performances but will also serve as a platform to promote the release of their highly anticipated EP, scheduled for launch in March 2024. It's a year of firsts for Amistat, as they embark on their maiden performances in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Spain. Join them on their musical journey as they continue to inspire and connect with audiences around the world.