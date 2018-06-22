Southside Festival

Bisher bestätigt:

Arctic Monkeys | Arcade Fire | The Prodigy | Billy Talent

Marteria | Kraftklub | Broilers | Justice | Biffy Clyro | The Offspring | Beginner | James Bay | Two Door Cinema Club | The Kooks | London Grammar | Franz Ferdinand | Angus and Julia Stone | Dendemann | Feine Sahne Fischfilet | Wanda | Madsen | George Ezra | Bonez MC & RAF Camora | NOFX | Chvrches | Prinz Pi | Donots | SXTN | Portugal. The Man | Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather | Black Rebel Motorcycle Club | Boysetsfire | Pennywise | Bonaparte | Samy Deluxe | RIN | Johnossi | MHD | Mø | Mighty Oaks | Thrice | Underoath | The Vaccines | Jungle | Meute | Talco | Chefket | Stick To Your Guns | Parcels | Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes | Neck Deep | Romano | Fjørt | Haiyti | Swiss & Die Andern | Touché Amoré | Adam Angst | Drangsal | Kolari

White Stage:

Booka Shade | Martin Jensen | Valentino Khan | Moonbootica | GANZ | ESKEI83