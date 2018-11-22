Shhhhh, This way to the SPEAKEASY.... Don’t be left out.Join the underground and step down into a time capsule. Theater am Olgaeck will travel back to the times of Prohibition in America. In January 1919 the United States of America was declared a dry country! Come experience the music, the style, the drinks and the dancing that bloomed in the rebellion!

Organized by NEAT theater company with special local talents and stars, come see the show, be the show and sample the spirits..

One night only!

doors open at 19:30.

Live show ends at 10:30.

Thursday November 22, 2018

Dress accordingly

in englischer Sprache