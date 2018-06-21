State and Religion in France, Germany and the USA

The political principle of secularism has governed the relationship between state and religion in France since 1905. It ensures the state remains neutral in regard to different religions and guarantees equality and freedom of conscience, but its primary tenet is a strict separation of state and religion. Religious communities do not receive inancial subsidies from the state, for example, and religious symbols are prohibited in public spaces. In the USA, Article VI of the Constitution and the first constitutional amendment also foresee a strict separation of state and religion. Practicing religion is considered a private matter that the state has no business getting involved in. Still, faith plays an important role for individuals and is thus an inluential element of identity in American society. In Germany, things are different. Here, a secularist attitude predominates that is neutral and open to all religions. It permits the state to cooperate in many ways with religious communities, offering religions visibility in the public sphere.What all three of these approaches have in common is that the relationship between the state and religion was originally developed with a view to Christianity. But how are these principles being discussed and further developed in France, Germany, and the USA today when it comes to Islam?

Franck Frégosi is a political scientist at the Institute of Political Science in Aix-en-Provence. Prof. Joyce Mushaben is Professor of Comparative Politics and Gender Policies at the University of Missouri-Saint Louis, USA and Prof. Dr. Mouez Khalfaoui holds the chair for Islamic Law at the Center of Islamic Theology at the University of Tübingen.

Moderation: Prof. Dr. Gabriele Abels, University of Tübingen.

Part of the event series “Muslims in France, Germany, and Europe”

• In English

• Location: d.a.i. hall

• Admission free

• In cooperation with the Deutsch-Französischen Kulturinstitut Tübingen e.V. and Institut für Politikwissenschaft of the University of Tübingen and the Weltethos-Institut Tübingen