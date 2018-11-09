No words needed. Die wunderbaren Steakknife beehren das Immerhin. Finest Punkrock aus dem Saarland. Lee Hollis (Spermbirds) at his best. Wird fetzen.

20 years, 6 albums, a few singles, compilations and many tours later they still rule over the German punkrock scene, managing to maintain their ideals, their verve and fun. Especially on stage, Steakknife are as fresh and powerful as in those early days. Always focused on what they can best: Punkrock!This is no copy, Steakknife are genuine enough. It's all about style, attitude but also posing at its best. And in the middle of it all: Lee Hollis. A man, who never got forgotten despite never having been on any talkshow. Known as a charismatic bandleader (also in the legendary Spermbirds and 2Bad), a gifted column writer, author or spoken-word-performer, Lee Hollis knows how to feed his reputation.Let him speak for himself: "We‘ve been doing this forever. 22 years I think. At least long enough to put an eight year distance between 'One Eyed Bomb' and our last record 'Parallel Universe of the Dead'. So yeah, forever.Steakknife has always felt like 'the right thing to do'. Even on the worst day of the shittiest tour in the middle of winter and 'Fuck everyone in and OUTSIDE of this BUS!' we were all in that bus because it was 'the right thing TO DO.' Because the music we make is the music we listen to. I wrote that about fifteen years ago and it‘s still true today." - Lee Hollis