At Story Party you will hear true dating stories that will make you feel better because, let’s be honest, it could be worse.

Story Party has played to sold out audiences in over 65 countries because the dating struggle is real worldwide! You'll hear stories from our professional storytellers and some brave audience members.

We are in town for a short time only so grab your tickets. You’ve had enough coffee dates to master the art of fake laughing now come to our show and laugh for real!