Story Party Stuttgart

True Dating Stories

Club Schräglage Hirschstrasse 14, 70173 Stuttgart

At Story Party you will hear true dating stories that will make you feel better because, let’s be honest, it could be worse. Story Party has played to sold out audiences in over 65 countries because the dating struggle is real worldwide!

You'll hear stories from our professional storytellers and some brave audience members.We are in town for a short time only so grab your tickets. You’ve had enough coffee dates to master the art of fake laughing now come to our show and laugh for real!

Wanna share your story?

If you're dying to share your story write it down anonymously on our confession slips on the night and we will read them out loud so you don't have to.

Or you can submit your #WorstDateStory before the event @ http://storyparty.net and if it makes us giggle we'll read it at the show, put it on our instagram and it could even make it into the next volume of our book or online as animation.

Need some inspiration? Follow us!

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/storypartytour

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/storypartytour

Club Schräglage Hirschstrasse 14, 70173 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
