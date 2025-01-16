StoryTime: „Famous Explorers” by Joshua George

Who was Leif Erikson? What did Christopher Columbus do? When was the moon landing? Find the answers to all these questions and more. Each humorous scene is packed with facts and interactive flaps that let you bring history to life. Don't just read about the explorers—meet them! The story will be read in English.

After reading and talking about the book we will start crafting and painting and make something for you to take home.

Komm mit auf eine Zeitreise in die Vergangenheit und gehe mit berühmten Abenteurer:innen auf Tour. Erfahre alles über faszinierende Entdeckungen, spannende Reisen und die Menschen, die mutig und neugierig waren, genau wie du!