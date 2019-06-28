Study Group: The Last Empire?

Talk with Laurence Stallings and Scott Stelle, d.a.i. Tübingen. Our hypothesis of America is one as a late Rome in world affairs. But other relevant materials will be brought to bear on the problem of terror from without, and moral meltdown, corruption and greed from within. Our point of departure is the downward spiral of faith and doubt in our cherished institutions, a slow slide to the bottom (if there is a bottom), to the breaking point. There is at the same time a polarization of politics, an economy of greed and corruption drowning in debt, a culture fragmented into target groups with fewer common values (the social glue of any society), and a government in the form of an establishment completely out of touch with its own people. Alexis De Tocqueville in 1835 said Russia and America, two great nations would meet at some future date. We’re looking forward to an exciting quarter and interesting discussions. Come one, come all…

