Study Group: Congress vs the White House

Our point of departure this quarter is the legal battles being fought between Congress and Trump in federal courts and Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s long awaited report and hearing, which establishes beyond doubt that Russia covertly worked to secure Trump‘s electoral victory, but found no evidence that his campaign conspired with Russians. However, unlike Trump‘s tweet “NO COLLUSION. NO OBSTRUCTION!” and Attorney General William Barr‘s distorted whitewashing of the report, Mueller declined to criminally charge Trump for obstruction of justice, but didn‘t exonerate him. Ultimately, presidential crimes must be judged by Congress in impeachment proceedings or by the public on election day. America‘s Founders set up a constitutional system of checks of balances, such as the legislature‘s check on the executive. Last January, the Democrats took control of the House promising to use their subpoena power to finally impose oversight over a President whom many believe is corrupt and possibly disloyal. Yet, nothing has fundamentally changed since then. If anything, hyperpartisanship has grown. The administration has invoked executive privilege to thwart Democrats from compelling documents and testimony, while oversight committees have recommended that William Barr and Secretary Ross be held in contempt of congress. How all of this plays out is yet unknown. Finally, how will America‘s moral corruption and domestic polarization influence world affairs and vice versa? We’re looking forward to an exciting quarter and interesting discussions. Come one, come all…

• In English