Study Group: Democracy or Tyranny?

“Democracy versus Autocracy” has been the major theme of Biden Presidency. He framed his defense of human rights against authoritarianism as an international struggle between Washington and Beijing or Moscow during his first G7 summit in June 2021, and by the following summer acknowledged that America itself faces a domestic threat from MAGA semi-fascists. Moreover, at many events before November’s midterms Biden said that “democracy itself is on the ballot.”

Although the Democrats lost the House in the 2022 midterms, the party did better than expected. A red-wave failed to manifest, and the Democrats retained a slight majority in the Senate. This is being seen as both a rejection of Trumpism and a vindication of the president’s expansive agenda, particularly the “Build Back Better” plan. The progressive base and liberal wing of the Democratic Party seem to be united behind “Building Back Better,” while Trump has lost some of his iron grip on the Republican base. Yet, history has shown us that we should never underestimate Trump. A divided Congress coupled with rising inflation and crime will seriously challenge Biden’s agenda. So, this quarter we shall not only continue to explore political polarization within plutocratic America, but also closely observe the growing cracks inside theocratic Iran, autocratic Russia and technocratic China.

In English

Location: d.a.i. library (Room 1)

Admission: free