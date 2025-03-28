Study Group: The Future of America

This quarter, we are going to focus on the first 100 days of the second Trump administration, which will be critical for world politics. The Trump-Vance administration will not only face serious global challenges, but an American body politic that has been coming apart since 2016.

We are looking forward to discussing events both inside and outside the United States. More specifically, we shall concentrate on the main election promises: will Trump reshape the U.S. federal government by consolidating executive power? Will he politicize the Justice system – to go after his domestic enemies? And is Trump going to pursue a neoisolationist foreign policy and a neo-mercantile economic policy?

In English

Admission: free

Location: d.a.i. library