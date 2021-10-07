Studying in New York

Do you plan to study in the United States and are particularly interested in the Big Apple? There are hundreds of private and public universities and colleges in New York (State and City), so it is not easy to find the right fit.The East Coast region is an attractive destination for international students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. We answer frequent questions about researching study options, financing your studies, high living costs, and the student lifestyle in a metropolitan area.

Location: Online via Zoom @ www.dai-tuebingen.de/study-nyc