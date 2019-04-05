Stuttgart English Comedy Night! (2 Shows)

Event

Climax Institutes Calwer Str. 25, 70173 Stuttgart

English stand-up comedy is back in Stuttgart! Climax Institutes is proud to present another evening of stand-up comedy with Reginald Bärris!

Reginald Bärris is an American stand-up comedian currently living in Vienna. Bärris is one of the front-runners of Austria's English comedy scene and is one of the fastest rising up-and-comers in continental Europe. After 2 wildly successful German tours in 2018, Bärris is coming back to Stuttgart on his new “Treat Yourself" tour! His last 3 shows in Stuttgart have sold out in advance, so make sure you get your tickets early so you don't miss the fun!

Friday Show:

Doors Open: 20:00

Show Starts: 20:30

Saturday Show:

Doors Open: 20:00

Show Starts: 20:30

Save a few bucks and ensure your ticket by ordering your ticket online here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/american-comedy-night-stuttgart-with-reginald-barris-tickets-53104030585

