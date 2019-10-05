Stuttgart English Comedy Night!

English stand-up comedy is back in Stuttgart! Climax Institutes is proud to present another evening of stand-up comedy with Reginald Bärris Comedy!

Reginald Bärris is an American stand-up comedian currently living in Vienna. Bärris is one of the front-runners of Austria’s English comedy scene and is one of the fastest rising up-and-comers in continental Europe. After multiple successful European tours headlining in more than 20 countries, including several major festival appearances, Bärris returns to Stuttgart on his “Treat Yourself” tour!

His last 5 shows in Stuttgart have sold out in advance, so make sure you get your tickets early so you don’t miss the fun!

Doors Open: 20:00

Show Starts: 20:30

Don’t miss the fun! Get your tickets before they sell out!