Stuttgart English Comedy Night

Jack Holmes is a British-born comedian based in Central Europe. Known for his high-energy performances, Holmes leaves audiences in fits of laughter wherever he goes. His jokes walk a delicate line between anger and absurdity, whilst tackling self-depreciation and cross-cultural observations to hilarious and heart-warming effect. His new touring show, Emotional Distancing, is a relatable deep-dive into the healing process the world currently finds itself in. A first-hand look at adult relationships, travel, identity, aging and the struggle to become a better person. Holmes has developed a reputation as one of the hardest working comedians in Europe, often performing upwards of 200 shows a year. He’s made appearances at major festivals (Sziget Fest, Utrecht International Comedy Festival and Panč), as well as opening for multiple household name comedians. With countless sold-out shows across multiple continents, Jack Holmes has firmly cemented himself as a name to watch in the European Comedy circuit.