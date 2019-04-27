Stuttgart Hip-Hop-Battle

The Battle will be hosted by the VHS Stuttgart together with Andy Lemond (International Dance Camp Festival) and Marcelo Santos (Solo Dance Festival).

You can take part in the „7 To Smoke Battle“ and in the „2 vs 2 Hip Hop All Style Battle“, where you can present your moves to our prestigious Jury, who are VIPs in the scene.

Judges:

Poppin-Hood / Yesin / Betty Stile

On the decks:

DJ FAYME / Host:

Thomas

We invite all Hip Hop dancers (male and female) to take part.

We have following money prices for the winners:

200€ Winner of „7 To Smoke“300€ Winner of „2 vs 2 Hip Hop All Style“

Online registration deadline:

April 20th 2019Location: VHS Stuttgart / Rotebuehlplatz 28 / 70173 Stuttgart

16:00 Registration *** 17:00 Preselect *** 18:00 Start Battle