Stuttgart in 60 minutes

Language: English

Touristinformation Königstraße 1a, 70173 Regierungsbezirk Stuttgart

Are you pressed for time, but would still like to get to know Stuttgart a little?

Don’t worry, we have just the solution for you.Stuttgart has plenty to offer, even in just an hour. Many sights lie close together in the heart of the city, so that even our brief tour of the highlights can give you a flavour of Stuttgart’s charm.Starting at the main train station, the tour takes in Eckensee lake, the state theatres and opera house, the Old and New Palaces, the Old Granary and the Schiller statue. Come and discover the vibrant city of Stuttgart.

MEETINGPOINT: I-PUNKT TOURIST INFORMATION, KÖNIGSTRASSE 1 A (IN THE OPPOSITE OF THE MAIN RAILWAY STATION)

END OF THE TOUR: SCHILLERPLATZ (SCHILLER STATUE)

Duration: approx. 1 hour

TICKETS ARE EXDLUDED FROM EXCHANGE AND TAKING BACK.

