sweat w/ AD! ⋄ DJ City ⋄ Edwin ⋄ MIRO

𝖡𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖻𝖺𝖼𝗄 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗐𝖾𝖺𝗍 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝖠 𝗍𝗈 𝖹

𝗔𝗗! - 𝙱𝚊𝚞𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚜𝚎, 𝙳𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚍𝚎𝚗 𝙱𝚊𝚛

𝗗𝗝 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 - 𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌 𝙿𝚘𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗 / 𝙲𝚘𝚌𝚔𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕 𝙳´𝙰𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎

𝗘𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗻 - 𝚜𝚠𝚎𝚊𝚝, 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚡 𝙸𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚝𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚜

𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗢 - 𝚜𝚠𝚎𝚊𝚝, 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚡 𝙸𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚝𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚜

𝗘𝗗𝗪𝗜𝗡 & 𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗢 as creative heads of » sweat « are happy to follow up this event series at Climax Institutes.

𝗗𝗝 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 – To our may instalment we wanna welcome swedish origined and Berlin based artist DJ City. As a member of the Public Possession family and Cocktail d’amore resident he knows how to put a dancefloor on fire. Whether it is with his own top notch productions which got released by labels such as Permanent Vacation, Live at Robert Johnson and Public Possession or with his mix of synth driven disco and acid house. We are soo looking forward to letting him play at the almighty Climax Institutes.

𝗔𝗗! – one half of the well kown Dresden Bar & Climax Institutes "Bauhouse" crew – will deliver in usual vinyl style. Wiggle wiggle!