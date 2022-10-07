sweat w/ Rey Colino (Kalahari Oyster Cult)

▸ Rey Colino –

To our October instalment we wanna welcome Kalahari Oyster Cult label head and Brussels based massive talent Rey Colino. Thrusting his arrows smack dab the intersection of ’90s grown ambient techno, sun-bleached house, further hybrid bassy riddims and acid-infused electronics, Colino casts his net far and wide to paint amply textured, straight-out groovy narratives that, in addition to syncing up the dancers together through elaborate selections and surgical DJ swaggerful, sure know how to buildup the highest levels of energy and harness the ensuing storm with ever consistent style and panache.

▸ Ninja Hagen –

Helene is a Munich based producer and DJ. Always shifting between genres she can mostly be heard in clubs like Harry Klein and Goldender Reiter. We already wanted her to play in Stuttgart some time ago and are glad that it finally worked out this time.

▸ Tamara Wirth –

Designer and Artist Tamara – also known as a creative member of the Stuttgart label Ritual Digital – will be responsible for the live visuals. We are really looking forward to watching her projection mappings.

▸ Edwin & MIRO –

as creative heads of » sweat « are happy to complete this line up in usual manner.

sweat at Climax Institutes is a place for acceptance and diversity. If you feel uncomfortable or want to share any experiences please contact us, speak to the bar / door staff.

We are a safe and respectful event accredited by nachtsam.info

Die Veranstaltung wird gefördert im Impulsprogramm „Kultur trotz Corona“ des Ministeriums für Wissenschaft, Forschung und Kunst Baden-Württemberg.