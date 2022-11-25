Taiwan Documentary Film Festival 2022

Coming Soon:

Taiwan Documentary Film Festival

(25.11.–26.11.2022)

The annual Taiwan Documentary Film Festival (TDFF) is jointly administered by the ERCCT and the Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies, Department of Chinese Studies, at Tübingen University. The first festival took place in May 2006. Every festival centers on either a particular topic, often related to socially marginalized groups in Taiwan, or on the work of an invited guest director.

More information coming soon.