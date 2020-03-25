The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino

Talk by Miguel Prieto-Valle zum Abitur-Schwerpunktthema „The Ambiguity of Belonging“

Google Calendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Detroit’s neighborhood of Highland Park is central to the story of aging war veteran Walt Kowalski and teenager Thao Vang. In Clint Eastwood’s movie Gran Torino, the sense of belonging through ethnicity, place, religion and language, is scrutinized. In this presentation, we will take a closer look at key issues such as ethnic differences and racism, family, immigration, and the American Dream. Before the talk, you have the chance to refresh your memory by watching the film.

Do not miss: Check out our extra film screening of Gran Torino @Kino Museum on Wed. March 11, 5:30 pm & 8:00 pm.

Info

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Vorträge & Lesungen
07071-795260
Bitte aktivieren Sie JavaScript.
Google Calendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino - 2020-03-25 16:00:00

Tags