The Ambiguity of Belongingin Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino

Detroit’s neighborhood of Highland Park is central to the story of aging war veteran Walt Kowalski and teenager Thao Vang. In Clint Eastwood’s movie Gran Torino, the sense of belonging through ethnicity, place, religion and language, is scrutinized. In this presentation, we will take a closer look at key issues such as ethnic differences and racism, family, immigration, and the American Dream. Before the talk, you have the chance to refresh your memory by watching the film.

