Featuring Bryan Groenjes & Florian Eisentraut

Author Daphne du Maurier is best known as a “romantic novelist” – although she was never very happy with the term. Perhaps to prove that she was capable of other genres, she wrote what is considered one of the most thrilling and menacing stories of 20th century fiction – THE BIRDS. This scary tale doesn’t involve ghosts or other elements of the supernatural. Quite the contrary; what could be more unnerving than nature behaving unnaturally!? It is the irrational threat of havoc and apocalypse, from something as seemingly harmless, familiar and unsuspecting as everyday hedgerow birds, that chills the spine and unnerves so deeply.