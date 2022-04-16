The Cool Greenhouse (UK, Post Punk)

Einlass 19:30 Uhr, Beginn 20:30 Uhr

The Cool Greenhouse play hypnotic, home-brew postpunk with an almighty lyrical bite. 2020 brought the release of their much-anticipated debut studio album on Melodic Records; taking their lo-fi home-recordings and showing off a newly developed, fuller sound, lifting their signature style to previously unexplored heights. Last year the band also emerged as a full line-up, disorientating and delighting their audiences in equal measure; supporting the likes of The Stroppies, Bad Breeding and Do Nothing. 2021 has seen the band perform at ESNS, Left of The Dial, Greenman, latitude and Dot to Dot. With sold out dates in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and France.

„The Cool Greenhouse, my new favourite post-everything existential music happening. Hooray!” -Henry Rollins

„The Cool Greenhouse could certainly be part of the driving force extending the frontiers of modern rock.“ -Gigwise

“The Cool Greenhouse exist in diametric opposition to me and you and our stupid short attention spans.” -The Quietus