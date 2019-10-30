The Elo Show

× Erweitern Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com Carsten Windhorst Elo Jeff Lynne's ELO, Wembley Stadium, London, 23 June 2017. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The Chameleon of Prog Brian Cummins brings us a brand new show this time celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne and E.L.O.

With a band of amazing musicians featuring some of the Carpet Crawlers and new up and coming Prog artist Phil Doran from UK, and a female string section this will be a fabulous night of hit after hit from such a vast back catalogue.

Expect songs like, 'Telephone Line', 'Sweet Talkin Woman', 'Turn to stone', 'Wild west Hero', 'The Diary of Horace Wimp' and of course the legendary 'Mr.Blue Sky' plus many more with a surprise or two.

As usual, there will be a stunning production and lightshow and of course the warmth and fun Brian and the gang bring to their shows so don't miss out on this fantastic night of nostalgia and classic tunes.