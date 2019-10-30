The Elo Show

UK tribute to the music an genius of Jeff Lynne and Elo

Google Calendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00

http://www.easyticket.de/veranstaltung/the-elo-show/78791/

Club Cann Stuttgart Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart

The Chameleon of Prog Brian Cummins brings us a brand new show this time celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne and E.L.O.

With a band of amazing musicians featuring some of the Carpet Crawlers and new up and coming Prog artist Phil Doran from UK, and a female string section this will be a fabulous night of hit after hit from such a vast back catalogue.

Expect songs like, 'Telephone Line', 'Sweet Talkin Woman', 'Turn to stone', 'Wild west Hero', 'The Diary of Horace Wimp' and of course the legendary 'Mr.Blue Sky' plus many more with a surprise or two.

As usual, there will be a stunning production and lightshow and of course the warmth and fun Brian and the gang bring to their shows so don't miss out on this fantastic night of nostalgia and classic tunes.

Info

Club Cann Stuttgart Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
Google Calendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Elo Show - 2019-10-30 20:00:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Block

Alianz MTV Stuttgart Block

Moritz Ausbildung Kariere Block

Moritz Schulen und Hochschulen Block

Moritz Veranstaltungen eintragen

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen