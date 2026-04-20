What began as a personal outlet—music as therapy—has evolved into something that resonates deeply with people across all walks of life. From small rooms to major stages, Jon’s songs carry honesty at their core, telling stories of struggle, healing, and connection. Along the way, The Franklin Electric has supported artists such as Ben Howard, Half Moon Run, and Amistat, and has played celebrated festivals including Osheaga (Montreal) and Festival d’été de Québec.

With over 12 million streams for breakout single “In Your Heart” and 9 million for “Answers”, The Franklin Electric has built a growing, loyal audience. In 2023, Jon released Oh Brother, one of his most vulnerable chapters—a tribute to his late brother and a powerful anthem for mental health awareness, and became a defining moment in the band’s evolution.

Now, with their most recent LP Victory Songs, The Franklin Electric enters a new wave. Featuring tracks like “River Run,” “How You Holding On,” and “Choices,” the album dives deep into the themes of resilience and renewal, connecting with indie-folk listeners around the world.

In 2024, the band completed 15 sold-out shows in Europe with Australia’s Salt Tree, followed by a full headlining tour across the UK and EU, and a second extensive run supporting Amistat. The journey continues into summer 2025 with festival appearances and special performances, all leading up to a highly anticipated hometown return—shows at Montreal’s MTelus and Quebec City’s Impérial Bell—and a 2026 Europe & UK headlining tour.