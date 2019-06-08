The Historical Gem Leonberg

Stadtführung in englischer Sprache mit Waltraut Mayer.

Guided tour in English with Waltraut Mayer.

On Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

A stroll through the historic centre of Leonberg offers a closer look at the impressive sights of medieval and Renaissance times such as the market square with its fine ensemble of lovingly restored half-timbered houses, the old Latin school that the great astronomer Johannes Kepler attended in his early years, Duchess Sibylla’s pleasure garden reflecting the new spirit of the time and the zest for life in the 16th century, and the birthplace of one of the great German philosophers, F.W.J. Schelling.

During our journey back into the past to 1248, when “Lewinberch” was founded, you will hear about important historic events as well as everyday life of the townspeople then.

Meetingpoint: at the fountain at the market square.