The Les Clöchards

A low down but high energy Schlachtplatte of Musica Extravaganza.

Five part-time hobos, performing songs you thought you knew with shameless rockstar habits, high energy facial and instrumental acrobatics in shabby suits, served tasty like a slightly aged corsican camembert. The »cheapest and dirtiest musical ever produced« is an audiovisiual orgasm for those who like to pick their strawberries a little further away from the forest path. This slugfest of music comedy and Rock´n´Roll is an attack on eyes, ears and abdominals.