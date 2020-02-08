The Les Clöchards

Deluxe Acoustik Street Music for the Modern High Society

Sonnenkeller Viemarktplatz 8, 72336 Balingen

A low down but high energy Schlachtplatte of Musica Extravaganza.

Five part-time hobos, performing songs you thought you knew with shameless rockstar habits, high energy facial and instrumental acrobatics in shabby suits, served tasty like a slightly aged corsican camembert. The »cheapest and dirtiest musical ever produced« is an audiovisiual orgasm for those who like to pick their strawberries a little further away from the forest path. This slugfest of music comedy and Rock´n´Roll is an attack on eyes, ears and abdominals.

Sonnenkeller Viemarktplatz 8, 72336 Balingen
