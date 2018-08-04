The Machine (NL) - Gorilla Deathtrap (Wü)

× Erweitern The Machine + Gorilla Deathtrap

THE MACHINE

Based in the Rotterdam area, Dutch power trio The Machine formed in late 2007, inspired by 90's/00's stoner rock and with a preference for lengthy instrumentals. Since then, they delivered five and a half full-lengths, toured Europe several times and destroyed numerous ear drums. Through the years, The Machine gradually started moving away from the psychjams of the early days towards a more grungy and aggressive approach. Their latest effort, 2015's "Offblast!", is a perfect example of this still ongoing transition. Being averse to both trends and pretense, one can only guess where The Machine will be heading next. Try to catch them live somewhere along the way.

GORILLA DEATHTRAP

und jetzt in Deutsch:Gorilla Deathrap aus Big-Great-WÜ, inspiriert u. a. von oben genannter Band, heizen euch ordentlich ein damit ihr schön gelenkig seid wenns mit dem Hauptakt losgeht. Bei Zu-Spät-Kommen... Die Risiken und Nebenwirkungen blablablaaa, ihr kennt das ja!@Gorilla Deathtrap: bitte ergänzt The Machine zu euren Einflüssen auf eurer Facebookseite ;-)