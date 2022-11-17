The Moors delights with its insightful and subversive edginess, toppling the male-oppressed milieus of the Brontës and taking strong, passionate female characters to new heights.

Life is not easy in the foggy desolation of The Moors, Jen Silverman’s laugh-out-loud dark comedy.

Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and visibility.

Jen Silverman is a New York-based writer. Born in the U.S., she was raised across the U.S., Europe and Asia.