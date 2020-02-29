The Oklahoma Kid + Griever

THE OKLAHOMA KID stands for breathtaking modern metal that bridges the gap between technical intricacy and energizing rhythms. Since their formation in 2012 the band - consisting of David J. Burtscher, Fred Stölzel, Robert Elfenbein, Tomm Brümmer and Andreas Reinhard - has consistently pushed the envelope and have established their foundation in the German metal scene. GRIEVER are a metalcore band from Bournemouth, England. Combining slamming riffs, crushing breakdowns, technical solos and emotive melodies & choruses, they are quickly establishing themselves as an accomplished modern metal act.