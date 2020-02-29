The Oklahoma Kid + Griever

EU Tour 2020

Jugendhaus West Bebelstraße 26, 70193 Stuttgart

THE OKLAHOMA KID stands for breathtaking modern metal that bridges the gap between technical intricacy and energizing rhythms. Since their formation in 2012 the band - consisting of David J. Burtscher, Fred Stölzel, Robert Elfenbein, Tomm Brümmer and Andreas Reinhard - has consistently pushed the envelope and have established their foundation in the German metal scene. GRIEVER are a metalcore band from Bournemouth, England. Combining slamming riffs, crushing breakdowns, technical solos and emotive melodies & choruses, they are quickly establishing themselves as an accomplished modern metal act.

