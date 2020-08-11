The Ron Lemons mit Andreas Kümmert

The Ron Lemons are a German blues and rock 'n roll band

based on jam structured music from the 60´s and 70´s.

It was around the 60's and 70's when bands like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton or Joe Cocker breathe life into blues and rock music. It was more than just music, it was a lifestyle of a whole generation, extensively celebrated with Charlie Browns Bird.

A time no one of the "Ron Lemons" was born. But these guys live for this kind of music and like to take you on a trip back to the roots.

They already joined togehter on stage in summer 2016 and toured all over Germany. They will be back in 2017 as "The Ron Lemons" with Andreas (vocal and guitars), Tobias (guitars), Ulli (drums) and Asbjörn (bass).