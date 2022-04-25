The Sum of Small Things

Reading and Q & A with Elizabeth Currid-Halkett, University of SouthernCarolina. In today’s world, the leisure class has been replaced by a new elite:highly educated and defined by cultural capital rather than income bracket.These individuals earnestly buy organic, care about discreet, inconspicuousconsumption—like eating free-range chicken or wearing organic cottonshirts, and listening to the latest podcasts. They use their purchasing power tohire nannies and housekeepers to cultivate their children’s growth, and topractice yoga and Pilates. In her book, Currid-Halkett dubs this segment ofsociety “the aspirational class” and discusses how, through deft decisionsabout education, health, parenting, and retirement, this new class reproduceswealth and upward mobility, deepening the ever-wider class divide. Sheexplores its rise and argues that the power of material goods as symbols ofsocial position has diminished due to their accessibility. As a result, theaspirational class has altered its consumer habits away from overt materialismto more subtle expenditures that reveal status and knowledge. And thesetransformationsinfluence how we all make choices.

Elizabeth Currid-Halkett is an American academic and author. Shecurrently is the James Irvine Chair of Urban and Regional Planning andProfessor of Public Policy at the University of Southern California.Die deutsche Ausgabe „Fair gehandelt?“ erschien im Juni 2021 beim btb Verlag.

• In English

• Location: online @ www.dai-tuebingen.de/elite

• Admission free