The Tolling Thunder Revue

Im Jahr 2016 wurde Bob Dylan mit dem Nobel Preis für Literatur gewürdigt und wir nehmen diesen Anlass um einen musikalischen Tribut an dem Poet / Songwriter zu präsentieren. Wir verdeutlichen seine eigene musikalischen Einflüsse und wie er anderen beeinflusst hat.

Mit dabei sind einige Klassiker aus der Feder des großen Meisters aber auch viele unbekannte Titel und ungewöhnliche Arrangements in exotischer Besetzung; Banjo, Waschbrett, Sitar usw. Mit von der Partie ist auch Dr. Erica Applezweig; eine frühe Wegbegleiterin von Bob Dylan aus den frühen Greenwich Village Tage! Es verspricht ein Hochinteresssanter Abend zu werden!

In 2016 Bob Dylan was presented with the Nobel Prize in Literature; the first American to receive this award since Toni Morrison in 1993. For more than six decades Bob Dylan has remained a mythical force in music, his gravelly voice and poetic lyrics musing over love, war, heartbreak, betrayal, death and moral faithlessness in songs that brought beauty to life’s greatest tragedies. The Nobel committee recognizes Bob Dylan for “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. NEAT takes this opportunity to pay tribute to the most influential Songwriter of the 20th Century with a stylistically wide ranging concert presenting many of his most popular songs.