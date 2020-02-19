The Unbroken Past: From Germany to Shanghai to San Francisco

Kurt and Jeanette Nothenberg lived comfortably in the middle class in Germany raising their only child, Rudy. Following Kristallnacht, Kurt was arrested and sent to Buchenwald, but was later released on the condition that he leave the country immediately. The family left by train to Genoa, where they embarked on a journey by sea to Shanghai where refugees did not need to have a visa to enter. Ca. 16,000 to 18,000 refugees escaped the Holocaust in Shanghai. Based on interviews of Rudy Nothenberg and documents from the Bremen State Archives and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the “Unbroken Past” chronicles the Nothenberg family’s time in Shanghai, as well as the complex story of how Rudy, Jeanette, and Kurt each made it to the United States in succession. Kevin Ostoyich is professor of history at Valparaiso University, where he served as chair of the History Department from 2015 to 2019. He is currently a board member of the Sino-Judaic Institute and an advisory board member of the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.