Just as funny, shocking and relevant today as it was when it debuted in 1996, The Vagina Monologues has been breaking taboos and empowering women and people across the gender spectrum who are subject to sexualized violence, harassment, and discrimination through humor, storytelling, and poetry. For the fifth year in a row, V-Day Stuttgart, in association with NEAT (New English American Theater) is proud to perform Eve Ensler’s impactful play, The Vagina Monologues to fearless audiences in Stuttgart.

All proceeds from The Vagina Monologues will be donated to Frauen helfen Frauen and Frauenberatungs- und Therapiezentrum Fetz.

V-Day is a global activist movement to stop violence against all women and girls - cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid gender identities. Through V-Day, every February, networks of activists across the world raise awareness of gender-based violence through performances of The Vagina Monologues.