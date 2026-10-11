Thermal Management Expo

Join us at Europe’s only free marketplace for thermal management systems, components, and materials. This is the only place where you can connect with the thermal industry’s leading suppliers, network with peers from across the supply chain, and gain insights from thought leaders who are driving the industry forward. If you need any thermal solution that will optimise the performance and efficiency of your applications...then this is the show for you!
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Landesmesse Stuttgart Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart