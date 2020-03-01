Tini – Meet & Greet Package

Global sensation Tini has announced dates for her upcoming European tour. The announcement comes on the heels of her collaboration with Lalo Ebratt, with a track called “Fresa” which has already amassed over 37 million views on YouTube in just a few weeks since release. Her 13-date tour kicks off in Milan on February 2nd, and concludes on March 10th in Brussels.

This is the latest tour from Tini and comes after the successful release of singles “22” with Greeicy, and “Oye” with Sebastián Yatra and the aforementioned smash hit “Fresa.” Tini has proved to be an unstoppable force in Latin America and around the globe, inspiring artists and thrilling fans on the road. This latest tour is sure to captivate audiences everywhere.

Tini burst onto the music scene in 2016 with her self-titled debut album, Tini, and has accumulated over 2 billion global audio and video streams in total. In addition to releasing her sophomore album Quiero Volver in 2018, Tini featured as a guest on Alvaro Soler’s “La Cintura” remix with Flo Rida, which they performed live on the Latin American Music Awards. She also featured on “Sad Song” with Alesso, Aitana and Ana Guerra’s “Lo Malo” remix with Greeicy, as well as on Jonas Blue’s “Wild” with Chelcee Grimes and Jhay Cortez. She was a judge on “La Voz” (The Voice Argentina) and continues her partnership with Pantene. Tini boasts an impressive following with a combined social outreach of over 12 million and has received coverage from international press including, but not limited to, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Billboard and Elle. Tini will continue to tour and release new music throughout 2019/2020.