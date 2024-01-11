Escape the Zoom

Online Escape Room with d.a.i. teacher Kevin McCarthy. Are you a master detective in the making? Are you good at solving riddles and putting clues together? Can you come up with creative solutions for tricky situations? Then this online escape room is the perfect opportunity for you to test your abilities! Not only can you find clues and solve the mystery of each session’s scenario, you can also practice your English skills with d.a.i. teacher and native Bostonian Kevin McCarthy along the way! Join us for this virtual adventure, and help us solve various conundrums to break out of a different virtual escape room every month!

In English

Location: online via www.dai-tuebingen.de/escape

Admission: free

Further dates: Do. 15.2., 14.3.